NORTH STONINGTON — Stepping into Little Man’s Diner, customers are immediately met with the nostalgia of old-style family breakfasts at a small town country restaurant.
Antique tin signs line the walls around the dining room, displaying marketing campaigns from the 50s, 60s and 70s, while a bright yellow backdrop helps to brighten the room. Smiling staff offered coffee and menus to customers, with tables surrounding a separated entry arch making it easy for those simply looking to grab a sandwich or coffee to go. Classic ketchup and maple syrup bottles, several kinds for those with different tastes, stood ready on the tables for pancakes and homefries.
Despite a less-than desirable end after nearly a decade in Westerly and a two year hiatus, owners Amanda Gadway and her father, Kyle Gadway Sr., have found a welcome home in North Stonington — and Little Man’s Diner is thriving in honor of Kyle “Little Man” Gadway Jr. once again.
“It hasn’t been easy, but we’ve been fortunate that the community has embraced us since we first opened,” Amanda Gadway said. “We feel at home here.”
Customers Glenn and Mary Gavitt, who have become regular visitors at the North Stonington restaurant, which will soon be celebrating its second anniversary at the new location on Norwich-Westerly Road less than half a mile from the village district and town hall.
The couple said they have always received good service and are made to feel at home when they come, with the restaurant and staff providing a friendly atmosphere that matches the small town-style so fitting to North Stonington.
“We’ve been to a few places, but one thing that keeps bringing us back is that this is a local business, the staff and owners are friendly and personable, and they have good food at a reasonable price,” Mary Gavitt said.
It’s been a slow return for the business, Gadway said this week, but she believes her brother, who was known by his nickname “Little Man” before dying at age 15, would be proud to see how the business has grown.
Founded in 2009, Little Man’s Diner first opened along Canal Street in Westerly and operated for nearly a decade with Gadway and her father at the helm. The spot became known for its simple but delicious breakfast options and sandwich selection, establishing itself just outside the downtown district.
The restaurant’s time came to an abrupt and unfortunate end in early 2019 when, after a dispute with their landlord in Westerly, Gadway said they were forced to close their doors and sell off the equipment in order to avoid bigger losses.
“We weren’t ready to just up and move, and so we needed to sell off what we had,” Gadway said. “I had to move quickly on a number of things, and as a result, it took a while for us to get refocused and get back up and running again.”
After being out of business for two years, Gadway and her father quietly acquired space in the former Tim Horton’s location on Route 2 and built up their business once again.
In addition to the typical challenges of opening a new restaurant, the father-daughter duo found themselves battling additional challenges that included a COVID-19 pandemic that brought commercial business to a screeching halt and record inflation, which over the past year has greatly impacted prices and product availability industrywide.
The restaurant’s doors opened again in February 2021, with the new diner offering a more contemporary take on how to serve customers: a fully functional drive-thru window. With the window available, the restaurant was able to hold a soft opening which at first offered take-out only for about six weeks before they opened the dining room in spring 2021.
The drive-thru remains a unique service port for the otherwise classic diner, and is also used to offer special family meal deals from noon to 7 p.m. every Friday Night.
“From the beginning, they’ve been great and they’ve shown they want to be a part of our community. They’ve got great people and great food,” First Selectman Robert Carlson said in a meeting at the restaurant for an interview with The Sun in 2022.
When told of the comment, Kyle Gadway Sr. remained humble in his response and said he is simply happy to be able to have the business carry on his son’s legacy.
“It has taken a number of sacrifices, but he is why we did it,” he said. “This was something that (Amanda) wanted to do in his honor, and I do this every day in his memory.”
As the business looks to the future, Amanda Gadway said the diner may make slight tweaks and adjustments now and again, but plans to continue to offer simple quality food options that everyone knows and loves at a reasonable price.
She said she hopes to one day have enough success to be able to consider taking a few weeks, maybe during a slower time of year, and bring her whole family on vacation. Other than that, her only other goal is to remain a long-standing business in the community that can maintain its friendly, small-town feel.
“I want to be so successful that I can just shut down everything for 20 days, take my family on a cruise and enjoy the time together. Life is short,” she said. Asked if that would mean retirement, she said no.
“Then we’ll reopen and do it again,” she said.
