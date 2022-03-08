NORTH STONINGTON — Five months ago, 82-year-old retired U.S. Marines veteran David Guy’s life had fallen on tough times.
Living by himself in a trailer home on leased property in North Stonington, Guy was struggling to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while battling his own health issues, all under a badly damaged roof that had allowed black mold and mildew to infiltrate his home. After losing his cane just two weeks before Thanksgiving, an outpouring of support triggered a series of events that led to the discovery of his deplorable living conditions.
That’s when the community came to his rescue. And on Tuesday afternoon, Guy was able to celebrate with one of his favorite grinders from the Red Onion pizza restaurant alongside employee Cheryl Haase as the two announced he had finally found a far more pleasant spot to call home at the 46-acre Veterans Base Camp in Chaplin, Conn.
“It really was an adventure getting here, but it is such a relief to know he is now in a place where he can be safe, he can be warm and he can be healthy,” said Haase, whose father was a U.S. Army veteran. “He will have access to doctors' appointments and all the typical amenities. He’s finally going to have everything he needs.”
Veterans Base Camp is a grassroots, faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources needed by veterans, first responders, caregivers and other members of our community who are most vulnerable. Haase praised the organization and Executive Director Cindy Archibald for offering a solution and said the property includes beautiful farmhouse views, livestock, including chickens and goats, and even a pool.
Haase and Guy were able to share the good news at the Red Onion on Norwich-Westerly Road Tuesday afternoon, where Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and dignitaries including state Sen. Heather Somers and state Rep. Greg Howard presented Haase, state Trooper Jason McCarthy and North Stonington First Selectmen Robert Carlson with proclamations and the Attorney General Citizen Hero Award.
Tong praised the efforts on behalf of Guy, saying that the end result was a shining example of what a community can do when it comes together to support those in need.
“This is an example of how things are supposed to work, with different people coming together in the community, stepping up and working to help out a struggling neighbor,” Tong said. “Everyone can use a hand once in a while, and this shows what can be done in those instances when we all come together.”
It is a happy ending to a sad discovery that began when Guy, a regular customer who eats once per week at the Red Onion restaurant, and Haase began talking about the cane that he’d lost at Walmart.
Born in 1940, Guy’s life was hardly worthy of a storybook. He was given away as a baby and grew up a child of the system before he was finally adopted at the age of 15, where he was made a "son" to be put to work building a bomb shelter for the couple that adopted him. He joined the U.S. Marines at 18, married and had two daughters, but lost all three in a head-on car crash caused by a drunk driver. After some time, he remarried, but he lost his second wife and has not remarried since.
Knowing that life had been a struggle and wasn’t exactly affordable for him these days, Haase said she took to the North Stonington Town group page on Facebook to ask for help, which led to four canes being dropped off at the restaurant and several others offering to make donations in just the first 48 hours.
The experience led the two to grow closer, and Haase had him over for Thanksgiving and returned to his trailer with him afterwards to drop off food. That’s when she discovered the roof had been badly damaged by debris from a storm. Although Guy attempted to seal the leak himself, he could not afford other repairs and the damage caused the mold and mildew to develop.
“It was too much for me. When I entered, all I could smell was the mold,” she recalls. “I kept thinking, ‘how has he survived this?’ I couldn’t leave him there.”
So Haase jumped into action and almost immediately found support from McCarthy and Carlson. The two worked with Cheryl, whom they both agreed led the charge, and were able to find temporary housing at the Cedar Park Inn for several weeks before he was moved to a room at the Aquastar Inn in Westerly, thanks in part to donations from the Babcock Presbyterian Church in Ashaway, where Haase is a parishioner. Others also donated money to help him obtain essential items to replace those damaged by the mold, Haase noted.
Not once during the whole ordeal had Guy asked for help, and although Haase joked that he can be stubborn at times, she said that Guy has remained gracious in receiving the assistance. She said his selfless nature only made her want to help him more once she discovered his struggles.
A man of few words, Guy simply said he was thankful for the help. When asked by Tong whether he would continue to get his weekly sandwich, he joked that Haase will need to bring it to him because he likes his new home too much to wander away from it just yet.
“I like it there. There’s no reason to leave,” he said with a smile.
