NORTH STONINGTON — Members of the public expressed a mix of support and concern regarding the impact of the proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget during the town’s annual meeting on Monday night.
With a little over a dozen speakers and public comments from several senior citizens, elected officials and other residents around the community, some called for passage of the budget as a reasonable request following a year filled with pandemic challenges, while others noted that property increases as a result of revaluation made the proposed $21.19 million combined education and general government budget hard to accept.
Due to efforts to provide a safe, comfortable environment for residents during the pandemic, the annual meeting was held using a hybrid format for the first time, with residents encouraged to listen in from home while those who wished were able to attend in person. The meeting, held in the Wheeler School Gymnatorium, attracted a larger turnout than the Board of Finance public hearing in April, but acoustic issues made it extremely difficult for those at home to hear the discussion.
Brian Rathbun, a senior citizen and resident of Grindstone Hill Road who was the first to speak after officials presented the proposal, reminded officials that those hit with large tax increases — some could see an increase of over 6% — may not be able to take on the burden of additional liability.
“In 2020, people lost jobs; most of us had to watch our own budgets and save our pennies to make ends meet. I don’t know why the town’s not doing that,” he said. “To me, for senior citizens in the community, it’s a heck of a lot.”
The proposed budget, which was crafted in February and March through numerous Board of Finance workshops, calls for $21.19 million in total expenditures representing a 2.08% increase over current spending.
The budget carries a debt liability of $1.38 million, a 14.84% increase, and a limited capital improvement budget of just $252,253. The proposed budget would include $14.37 million for education, a 1.78% increase, and $5.18 million for general government and operations, a 1.36% increase.
Board of Finance Chairman Daniel Spring told the public Monday that between changes to revenues and expenditures, as well as use of the unassigned fund balance, the budget, if approved by voters, would require the town to levy a mill rate of 28.8. The rate would represent a 0.7 mill reduction from the current mill rate of 29.5.
Due to revaluation, however, officials have warned that those who saw significant property increases could also see a sizable rise in taxes as a result.
Spring, while speaking as a resident during the public comment portion of the meeting, noted that the revaluation issue is a unique challenge for the town, which saw significant declines in a 2010 revaluation before then having prices jump significantly again in 2020.
The town has also been working for over a decade to try to recuperate losses from the 2010 revaluation, Spring said, after North Stonington lost $100 million from its grand list at that time, caused largely by a hit in the real estate market in the two years prior. With the most recent revaluation and other developments, Spring said the town saw an 8% growth this year, increasing assessed property values by $42 million.
“We have a great town here, and it is a great town that has been made better over the past 10 years with responsible budgets,” he said. “I ask your support for this budget on May 17.”
While several people expressed concerns, others, including Board of Education member Mike Anderson and resident Bill Ricker, said they believed the budget was sound and asked the public’s support. Both also praised teachers and school administrators for their efforts during a difficult and challenging school year and said they believed the proposal was fair.
Residents also expressed some mixed views regarding the annual salary for the town’s first selectmen, with support leaning toward potential further cuts. Members of the Board of Finance had already reduced the annual salary from $64,948 to $56,250. The change in salary, as presented, would take place in November when First Selectman Michael Urgo steps away. He announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.
“I don’t support this. I think it will work against attracting candidates to the role of first selectman,” he said.
Residents will now be asked to vote in the budget during an all-day referendum on Monday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or by using the town’s mail-in ballot process. Voting will be held at the North Stonington Education Center, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road.
For more information, including a copy of the proposed budget, visit www.northstoningtonct.gov.
