NORTH STONINGTON — An election will be held to elect town officials and board and commission members on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Absentee ballots are now available in the Town Clerk’s office at North Stonington Town Hall, 40 Main St.
Absentee ballot applications may be downloaded at northstoningtonct.gov or can be requested from the Town Clerk’s office. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call (860) 535-2877, ext. 121.
