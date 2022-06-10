NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High School's 66th annual graduation ceremonies Friday did not include a litany of typical graduation speeches. Instead, the themes reverberating among the speakers and 50 seniors who received diplomas in the Class of 2022 reflected their unique and atypical high school years.
"These last four years of school that we have gone through together have been memorable to say the least," said Cameron Gouveia, co-class president, along with Matthew Barrs. "Beginning as freshmen, we all were looking forward to the next chapter in our education, not knowing each one of those four years, except our last, would be far from normal. As freshmen, we began the year in one building, and ended in another across the street. As sophomores, we began what was supposed to be the first full year in our new building, and ended 'learning' over a screen, isolated, at home.
"As juniors, we began with half at home, half at school, and some fully online, and ended in a “new normal"; eating lunch 6 feet apart. As seniors, we began our last year by reacclimating to a normal schedule, and ended on this lawn, at our graduation today."
The hour-long ceremony on the lawn next to the school and the Wheeler Library included speeches from Peter Nero, who is retiring as superintendent of schools after spending the last 10 years of a 47-year career in education (26 in administration) in the town. Also speaking were Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain, class co-presidents Barr and Gouveia and guest speaker David Grande, a Wheeler math teacher who started his teaching career seven years ago when the current seniors entered Wheeler Middle School.
Grande, who hails from the Hartford area, recalls an inauspicious introduction to the rural setting of North Stonington. He tried bonding with his students on his first day, asking them how their weekends went.
"One boy said he showed cows at the Brooklyn Fair," Grande said. "I kind of stared at him with a blank face and after a few long seconds of trying to figure out what he just said, I asked 'like Brooklyn, New York?' After the laughter went away and I got my answer, I had to ask 'what do you mean by "showing cows"?' The amount of eye rolls I received asking what I now realize is such a simple question told me everything I've since come to learn is true — Wheeler is a unique, special place.
"Since that day seven years ago, we have grown together through a new building project, a global pandemic and more as we tried to figure out who we were as individuals, I've seen a student go from having a YouTube page devoted to scooter tricks to an aspiring musician with music on Spotify. I've seen students go from hating math to voluntarily taking high-level courses."
Grande marveled at how well students rolled with the punches of constant adjustments in what he called a "tumultuous four years."
Nero also saluted the class for its academic achievement.
"Let's not forget that along the way, you helped make Wheeler a 'School of Distinction,' as determined by the State of Connecticut," he said. "Wheeler performed in the top 10 percent of all high schools. In addition, Wheeler for the first time ever was rated a top high school in America by U.S. News and World Report."
St. Germain added a special touch to the ceremony by announcing social science teacher Kimberly Haggerty as the recipient of the first-ever Ellie Banker Outstanding Educator Award, named in honor of the beloved former home economics teacher of 40 years at Wheeler.
The principal also urged students to lay down their cell phones for a minute and be mindful of their social media presence.
"Instead of burying your head in your cell phones to scroll through a lot of misguided information, I challenge you to instead take in the scenery that is surrounding you. Absorb your family, your family and all your life experiences outside of the virtual world we have all found ourselves in these past few years. Put your phones away and avoid letting them control every aspect of who you are.
"Always remember your digital footprints may be how you are remembered," St. Germain added, "and how you are hired."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.