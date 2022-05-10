NORTH STONINGTON — When a woman and her adult son took the family’s yellow Labrador retriever for a hike at Lake Wyassup as the two had done many times before, they were expecting to share a sunny Mother’s Day afternoon enjoying nature. Now all three are recovering after they were attacked suddenly by four unleashed dogs.
Family members confirmed that the woman, a North Stonington resident, and her adult son have each received treatment for dog bites and infections, including a course of vaccinations, as a precaution. The yellow Lab, which suffered significant injuries after stepping in between the dogs and her owner, is still unable to walk but is recovering.
“Our biggest concern is finding the dogs and their owners so that this does not happen to anyone else,” said Mark, a family member who asked that his last name be withheld out of respect for the family’s privacy. Emergency officials have not released the names of the victims.
According to a Connecticut State Police report and a release from North Stonington Animal Control, the attack occurred around noon on Sunday as the mother and son were walking through a section of the state park located between Route 201 and Wyassup Lake Road.
The dogs first attacked the woman and her son, Mark said, biting both before the 7-year-old yellow Lab intervened and became the target of all four dogs. The Lab suffered significant damage to her stomach, legs and neck as a result of the incident. There was no veterinary emergency room available, but the dog received assistance from a family friend with vet knowledge who helped to dress the wounds.
Mark said the family’s Lab still hasn’t walked, but is on the road to recovery and they remain hopeful that she will get better.
North Stonington Animal Control said there may be a third victim as well, a woman who allegedly helped separate the fight.
“I was also told the woman that was there dove into the middle of the fight to pull the dogs off of the dog that was being attacked, leaving her with blood on her hands as well,” said North Stonington Animal Control Officer Karcher Deshefy in a release. “She made a comment that she lived nearby.”
The dogs were described in several social media posts as likely being pit bull or boxer breeds and were accompanied by five people. Officials said Tuesday that the owners of the four dogs, who were believed to be with the unleashed canines when the incident occurred but did not take action to stop them, have not come forward.
The possible owners were described as two men on dirt bikes and two men and a woman who were on foot.
“They did not stick around to help or give their information to the people that were attacked,” Deshefy said. “One of the dirt bikes was white and (victims) are not sure what the description of the second dirt bike is as they are very shook up.”
In a follow-up announcement, North Stonington Animal Control asked that the owners come forward to get rabies vaccine information in order to help the victims avoid undergoing painful, unnecessary treatments.
The case remains under investigation and those with information are asked to contact North Stonington Animal Control at 860-287-2197 or the Connecticut State Police, Troop E in Montville, at 860-848-6500.
“No one has come forward, and right now that is what we are seeking,” Mark said. “I’m a dog owner, my brother is a dog owner … if this were to happen to someone else, we would feel responsible for making sure they were OK. We still don’t know who they are.”
