NORTH STONINGTON — For the past three years, school administrators and Board of Education members have worked to implement a long-term plan that would provide a Chromebook for every high school student in the district that they could use throughout their time at Wheeler High School. The effort has finally become a reality.
The district on Tuesday formally launched a new 1-to-1 technology program designed to provide students with both the hardware and software they need to learn, grow and succeed in a digital-based world. Superintendent of Schools Peter L. Nero said this week that the goal of the program is to provide students with a system they can use all four years before then taking it with them as a portfolio as they start their adult lives.
“This is a program that we have an opportunity to do because of some circumstances created by the pandemic,” Nero said. “The program is designed so that students will receive the Chromebook when they enter the 9th grade that will serve as their notebook that they can take with them wherever they go next.”
The district first began seeking to implement the program before the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools across the country to close their doors in March 2020. Due to distance-learning needs, officials said the focus shifted to providing immediate access to Chromebooks for students for the end of the 2019-20 and previous school years and the formal 1-to-1 program in which students are able to keep the Chromebook.
When future needs became more clear at the end of the 2019-20 school year and the district was able to review expenses, Business Manager Deborah Martin said there were savings found from reduced transportation and operational costs due to a move to distance-learning only. The funds were then used to purchase 429 Chromebooks, enough to provide one for every student in grades 9-12.
The purchase, which included acquiring an insurance policy for the equipment and cases for each Chromebook, cost approximately $182,000. Each Chromebook is valued at approximately $300, officials said, and has a four-year life expectancy.
Board of Education member David McCord said the up-front cost will not carry over year after year. Instead, he said the smaller school population will allow the district to refresh the program and provide every incoming freshman and new high school students a Chromebook each year at an estimated annual cost of $20,000. McCord and Nero both credited IT Director Greg Pond with helping to implement the Chromebook refresh plan.
“We have been working for several years now to get this to this point, and it is exciting to see it finally come to fruition,” McCord said. “The board has remained committed to this effort and will be moving forward.”
The intent was to begin the program there and look to expand it to the middle school in the future, but Nero and Martin said that unexpected state aid as a result of the pandemic — some of which was necessary in order to assure students in North Stonington and across the state had the technology needed to learn from home — provided the district with 308 additional Chromebooks to be used by district students.
As a result, the district is also able to provide every middle school student in the district with a Chromebook as well. Those Chromebooks, which include the ones provided by the state that do not carry the same insurance opportunities, are to be returned at the end of the school year.
Wheeler Principal Kristen St. Germain said the program will provide a potential leg up for some students by both providing hands-on instruction and the tools to get ahead before they move on to their post-graduation lives.
“There are a number of benefits. This is a platform where the students can post all of their work, and when they cannot be in school for any reason, it is a direct line back into the classroom,” St. Germain said.
She noted that for students, the Chromebook may be slow and outdated by the time they finish their four years, and allowing the students to keep it will remove concerns about having to transfer or lose their work in order to return a device that likely cannot be used again and would provide very little income if sold.
“We are incredibly grateful to have this opportunity, and the students are excited and grateful as well,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.