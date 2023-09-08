A recent study has exposed a troubling trend on U.S. roads that could be putting children in danger of getting seriously injured or killed.
The analysis, which was compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation and provided by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, found that half of all children injured or killed in an automotive crash were not properly secured with child seats.
The results of this nationwide analysis, released by AAA and car seat leader Chicco USA just in time for Baby Safety Month and National Child Passenger Safety Week in September, revealed that 48% of children aged 10 and under who were injured in car crashes — and 51%t of those who were killed — were either using a vehicle seat belt prematurely or no restraint at all.
“These alarming statistics should serve as a wake-up call to parents everywhere that even the most conscientious caregivers can make car seat mistakes,” said Mary Maguire, vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Every child deserves the chance to ride in an age-appropriate, correctly installed car seat and be protected in the event of a crash. Every year, thousands of children suffer injuries that could have been mitigated had they been in a car seat or booster seat.”
According to the analysis, which covered U.S. Department of Transportation crash data from 2017 to 2021, more than 3.9 million children ages 10 and younger were involved in crashes while riding in a vehicle. Of those, 527,000 were injured and 2,789 were killed.
When used properly, infant seats, boosters and seat belts will effectively protect young passengers. According to data, child restraints reduce fatalities by 71% for infants younger than a year, and by 54% for children 1 to 4 years old in passenger cars.
"AAA's in-depth analysis of crash data has brought to light safety issues that concern us, and we're in a position to help by sharing our expert resources about car seat safety use factors such as proper seat installation, type of seat and mode of use at each stage of child growth," said William Hasse, vice president of marketing for Chicco USA.
— Jason Vallee
