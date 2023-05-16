A record number of air travelers are expected during the coming Memorial Day weekend, with a projected 42.3 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more. That total is also expected to include a record 2.7 million taking vacation trips for the unofficial start of summer, a sign of increased travel in the coming months ahead.
The projections represent a 7% increase over 2022, and nearly 2 million New Englanders are expected to be among those traveling by air or roadways.
“New Englanders will be joining the many Memorial Day travelers with more than 1.9 million taking to the roads and skies,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “That’s a 6.2% increase from the almost 1.8 million a year ago.”
Of those, 1.73 million will travel by car. And 154,000 will take to the skies, an 8.9% increase, meaning this summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.
Across the U.S., nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day, an increase of 11% over last year. Air travel over the holiday weekend is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels, with 170,000 more passengers, 5.4% more than in 2019.
AAA said analysis shows that despite high ticket prices, demand for flights is skyrocketing and could result in the busiest Memorial Day weekend at airports since 2005.
There is an expected 6% in those who will take a road trip compared to last year, with 37.1 million Americans driving 50 miles or more to their destinations, an increase of more than 2 million. Gas prices are lower this holiday compared to last year, AAA notes, but car travel this holiday is still expected to be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 500,000 travelers.
— Jason Vallee
