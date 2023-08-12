Thousands of artisan fans converged on the streets of Downtown Mystic Saturday, August 12, to browse and enjoy the 2023 Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, hosted by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce. The oldest of its kind in the North East, the two day event showcases all manner of arts and crafts, photography, sculpting, woodworking, and much more. | Jackie Turner, Special to The Sun.
