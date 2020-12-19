WESTERLY — Westerly Public Schools will hold kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year beginning on Monday, Jan. 11. Children must be 5 years old prior to Sept. 1, 2021 to be eligible for kindergarten.
Registration packets may be downloaded at westerly.k12.ri.us or by calling 401-315-1502 to have a registration packet mailed to the student’s home address. The completed registration packet and all supporting documents must be presented at the time of registration and incomplete packets will not be accepted.
Due to COVID-19, walk-in appointments cannot be accommodated. Completed packets and all supporting documents must be scanned and emailed or by calling 401-315-1502 to schedule an appointment for curbside drop-off.
Families with siblings that currently attend a Westerly Public elementary school are encouraged to register their child by Feb. 15.
— Sun staff
