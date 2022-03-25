WESTERLY — The Westerly High School World Language Department will hold a "Westerly Goes Global" virtual interactive gallery walk showcasing students’ talents and global cultures on Thursday, March 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Senior members of the World Language Honor Society will share the global awareness gained after five years as world language students at Westerly Public Schools.
For information on how to access the livestream, contact Chiara Andrews at chiandrews@students.westerlyps.org or 401-632-7279.
In addition, the Westerly High School International Club will hold a donation day on Thursday, March 31, from noon to 9 p.m. at Mel’s Downtown Creamery, 37 West Broad St., Pawcatuck, to raise funds for Ukraine.
A percentage of all profits made will be donated to Voices of Children, an organization that provides care to children and families victimized by the war in conjunction with their efforts to aid the current evacuation process. Student members of the club will be present at Mel’s from 6 to 8 p.m. to collect additional donations.
For more information on how to donate, contact Chiara Andrews at 401-632-7279.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.