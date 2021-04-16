Grade 9

High Honors

Leah Cleary

Jaustin Gudbrandsen

Katelyn Pierce

William Raggon

Brielle Wright

Honors

Bradin Anderson

Ellen Anderson

Jon Anderson

Gavin Arruda

Sean Bergel

Naomi Boord

Keiran Boscoe

Deondre Bransford

Ryan Cobb

Cameron Conway

Wyatt Elliott

Jackson Hernandez

Rylee Kenny

 Jayson Krysiewicz

Haley Kumpf

Stella Mastroianni

Paige Mayne

Jaiden Peterson

Nicholas Picard

Rose Tardiff

Madison Wagner

Emilienne Zeeman

Grade 10

High Honors

Valeria Barajas

Brooke Dowrey

Owen Foberg

Samuel Gannotti

Michelle Macina

Benjamin Nave

Payton Osborn

Kathleen Schroeder

Lucy Smith

Cydney Sottile

Honors

Isabella Anderson

Nora Broderick

Matthew Carroll

Cody Comeau

Meredith Coombe

Ava Davino

Nathaniel Dobley

Keelan Groves

Skyler Morgan

Madeline O'Gara

Marissa Perkins

Stephanie Rojas-Campos

Lily Tagg

Ethan Thompson

Michael Urgo

Ruby Varas

Grade 11

High Honors

Grant Colsen

Samuel Fatone

Karyna Fowler

Cameron Gouveia

Emma Hundt

Olivia Maine

Matthew Pierce

Timothy Robarge

Honors

Matthew Barrs

Marcos Bokel

Michael Caster

Candice Dent

Justus Hopkins

Emma Kappelman

Katelyn Melinosky

Ashley Meyer

Andrew Patrick

Madison Perkins

Leah Pion

Cora Post

Matthew Ryan

Jaden Sullivan

Lucas Walley

Grade 12

High Honors

Molly Butremovic

Joshua Gannotti

Abigail Hare

Breanna Lawton

Tyler Lawton

Ava McSwain

Abigael Primett

Laura Robert

Alden Rustici

Magnus Smith

Honors

Grace Armstrong

Marissa Bergel

Sean Boldt

Ian Crandall

Olivia Elliott

Ruy Fernandez-Autran

Kylie Groves

Lukas Jones

Hayden Leach

Rebecca Main

Juliona Martens

Jacob Neddeau

Aiden Rathbun

Macayla Schramm

Samuel Taylor

