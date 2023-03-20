NORTH STONINGTON — The North Stonington Education Foundation will induct Wheeler High graduates Cheryl (Lord) Hasse and Wayne Coats as Distinguished Alumni at the foundation’s annual dinner fundraiser, North Stonington Unleashed.
The dinner will be held at Lake of Isles, 1 Clubhouse Drive, on Saturday, March 25, at 6 p.m. The inductees were chosen by a committee comprised of school personnel and Wheeler graduates.
The evening will start with a cocktail hour followed by the presentation of the award. After the presentation, there will be dinner and dancing to Sugar. Visit nsedfoundation.org for tickets.
— Sun staff
