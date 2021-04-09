WESTERLY — The Rotary Club of Westerly has created a fundraiser, "The '21 Club," in an effort to raise money for the Westerly High School class of 2021.
Since most of the classes’ fundraising efforts have had to be canceled or limited due to the pandemic, funds raised will support whatever events the class is able to have. While a prom is uncertain at this time, there will be an all-night party and a graduation.
The Rotarians are asking the community for donations of $21. Checks, payable to Westerly Rotary, with '21 Club in the memo portion of the check, should be mailed to Westerly Rotary, P.O. Box 407, Westerly, RI, 02891.
— Sun staff
