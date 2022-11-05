The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Day Parade will line up at the Pawcatuck Shopping Center, 37 South Broad St., Pawcatuck, on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Participants should begin to arrive at 8:30 a.m. The parade procession will begin at 9:30 a.m., stopping at the Pawcatuck World War Memorial on Pequot Trail, down West Broad Street, over the bridge to High Street, Canal Street, onto Railroad Avenue and ending at the Westerly Armory for a ceremony.
The parade participants will be lined up as follows:
• First Division: Flag Bearer: Chris Green; RI Train of Artillery: John Taber; Color Guard VFW Post 8955: Mike Pietraallo, Commander; 8955 Auxillary; VFW Post 8955 riders; American Legion posts; DAV Chapter 6; DAV vehicle; American Legion vehicle; 705 AAA Battery; the Westerly Band; Westerly Police & Stonington Police Color Guards; Westerly Town Council & Stonington selectmen; local Westerly and Stonington board & committee representatives; state representatives and senators; military units; Sub Vets; military vehicles; Guest of Honor WWII Veteran Dusty Edgecomb.
• Second Division: Color Guard VFW 1265: Walter Reed, Commander; 1265 Auxiliaries; Connecticut Valley Field Music Fife & Drum Corps; Native American Tribes; Westerly Elks; Rotary Club; Phebe Greene Ward NSDAR; The Church At Westerly; Pilgrims Baptist Church; other participating churches/religious groups; Shriners Motor Pool; Knights of Columbus; antique cars; Kevin Gouvin/Army JEEP; Chad Gentile/1971 M35a2 “deuce and a half.”
• Third Division: Stonington High School band, flag line, and cheerleaders; Miss RI for America Christina Roberts, Miss MA for America Erin Logan, Mrs. CT for America Kim Fanning Cofrancesco and director Tracy Brank. Miss Connecticut Teen USA 2022 Cynthia Dias and Mya Xeller; Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts & Brownies; any participating sports organizations; Westerly High School band; local radio; Modern Barber; Providence Veteran Center/Mobile Vet Center; Nutmeg Volunteer Junior Ancient Fife and Drum Corps; 2nd Regiment Light Dragons; New England Mounted Artillery; “C” Battery; *Other Mounted Units.
• Fourth Division: Fire and rescue equipment; extra participants.
Any group whose name or category is missing in the parade lineup should contact the Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans’ Board of Review at wpvetsboc@gmail.com.
