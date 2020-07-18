WESTERLY — The Westerly Land Trust has opened the Barlow Farm Stand at 449 Westerly-Bradford Road. The stand will support three Barlow Nature Preserve farmers from Frontier Farm, Vita Nova Compost and Echo Rock Flowers, and will sell fresh produce, compost and flowers.
The parking area for the farm stand is to the left of the entrance to the driveway. The stand will be open Fridays 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Both cash and cards will be accepted for payment. Visitors should wear face masks when entering the stand. Hand sanitizer and a hand-wash station will be available.
For more information, visit westerlylandtrust.org.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.