WESTERLY — Westerly Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment, according to nationally recognized research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Westerly Hospital earned the first-time award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, schedule a followup visit as well as other care-transition interventions.
The award reflects the investments Westerly Hospital has made in attracting high-caliber providers and enhancing capabilities at its certified stroke center. As part of Yale New Haven Health, Westerly augments its stroke care through a Telestroke program that provides 24/7 communication with stroke-trained neurologists, so patients can be treated quickly to preserve brain function in the critical early onset of stroke.
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.