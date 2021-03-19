WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital Auxiliary is accepting scholarship applications from area high school students who plan to pursue a career in the field of health care.
Applications will be accepted from students who reside in Westerly, Charlestown, Hopkinton, Richmond, Stonington and North Stonington through Thursday, April 22, and will be awarded to candidates based on academic achievement, financial need, career goals and school and community involvement.
To apply or for more information, visit westerlyhospital.org/about/auxiliary/auxiliary-scholarship-applications-now-being-accepted.aspx, or contact Carol Desillier at cdesillier28@gmail.com.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.