WESTERLY — The Westerly Historical Society will host a fair showcasing the numerous historical societies and museums in the region at the Westerly Library, 44 Broad St., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Attendees will be able meet members of the various organizations while learning about membership opportunities and viewing some of their favorite treasured artifacts.
Participants include historical societies from Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, Block Island, Quonochontaug, Stonington, Ledyard, North Stonington, Mystic River, Narragansett, and Preston. Museums participating include Babcock Smith House, Westerly Armory, Tomaquag Museum, Denison Homestead, Stonington Lighthouse, South County Museum, Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers, Old Mystic History Center, Captain Nathanial Palmer House, Stanton Davis, Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Nathan Lester House & Tool Museum.
There is no admission charge for the fair. For more information, visit westerlylibrary.org.
