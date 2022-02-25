WESTERLY — The failed light system at Sal Augeri Field on the Westerly High School campus will soon be replaced.
E.W. Audet & Sons Inc. of Providence will install the new system. The School Committee recently approved awarding a contract to the company, whose $372,668 was the lowest of four bids received from companies interested in the job. E.W. Audet & Sons was recommended by the school district's facilities director, John Pagano, and endorsed by the School Building Subcommittee.
The high school was forced to rent portable gasoline-powered lights for the last several athletic seasons as the decades-old system started to fail and was eventually decommissioned after officials determined the system had extensive problems.
Funds to pay for the new systems will come from the district capital projects fund in the municipal budget.
In related news, the roof of the press box at the field was recently replaced.
