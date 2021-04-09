WESTERLY — The Westerly Lodge of Elks is now accepting nominations for the Mother of the Year award for 2021.
The annual award will be given in a ceremony on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 9, at 10 a.m., at the Westerly Lodge of Elks, 1 Dixon St.
To nominate a mother or grandmother for the award, send a letter describing why she should be honored to Cindy Morrone, Lecturing Knight, Westerly Lodge of Elks, 1 Dixon St. Westerly, RI, 02891.
Nomination letters must be received by Saturday, May 1.
— Sun staff
