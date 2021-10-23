WESTERLY — The Westerly Education Center, 23 Friendship St., will hold a job fair on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. Several dozen businesses in Rhode Island and Connecticut will be on hand to recruit local job seekers. Education providers will also be present and offer free job training, college enrollment and GED coursework.
The event is free and registration is not required. For more information, visit westerlyedcenter.org or call 401-584-4931.
Sun staff
