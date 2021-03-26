WESTERLY — The Westerly Education Center, 23 Friendship St., is offering a free wooden boat-building course to high school freshmen.
Students who complete the course will be paid a stipend and gain new woodworking skills. No previous experience is needed, and all equipment will be provided.
The program is offered by Rhode Island Marine Trades Association and designed by Community College of Rhode Island. Developed specifically for 14- to 16-year-old high school students in Rhode Island, the course incorporates teamwork, leadership development, basic skills development, career exploration and job readiness.
Classes begin Tuesday, March 30, and meet Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 2:45-5:45 p.m., through June 24.
The application deadline is Monday, March 29. The application form can be found at form.jotform.com/210404177779157 or at westerlyeducationcenter.org.
For more information, contact Alyssa Menard at amenard1@ccri.edu or 401-584-0400.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.