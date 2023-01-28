WESTERLY — The Town Council has agreed to form ad-hoc committees to work on plans for the site of the former marina, affordable housing and a Bradford community center.
Both the former marina site on Margin Street and the Bradford school parcel on Church Street are town properties, and the new council has made it a priority to repurpose them for community use.
The council will solicit applications through the town clerk to populate the committees. Council members said Monday that residents and neighbors in Bradford and near the marina site have expressed interest in taking a role in their future use. The council will determine membership levels for all of the bodies, as well as mission statements, President Edward Morrone said.
The council also is accepting applications for a nine-member advisory town Charter Revision Commission.
“We are really, strongly requesting members of the community step up to be members,” Council Vice President Kevin Lowther II, head of the council’s appointments committee, said. “We need the town’s input.”
The deadline to apply for the charter commission is Feb. 13. The appointments committee intends to meet on Feb. 15, Lowther said.
“We have many openings,” on town boards and commissions, he said.
Interested individuals should apply on the town’s website, westerlyri.gov, under the heading “How Do I,” “Apply for board or commission.” For more information, contact the town clerk's office at (401) 348-2505.
