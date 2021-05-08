WESTERLY — The Westerly College Club is accepting applications for its 2021-22 scholarships through May 31.
The club offers scholarships to students who have completed at least one full year at a four-year accredited college or university and are a resident of Charlestown, Hopkinton, Richmond, Westerly, Stonington or North Stonington.
To apply or for more information, visit thewesterlycollegeclub.org.
— Sun staff
