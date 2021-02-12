WESTERLY — The Westerly Armory’s museum, the People’s Museum, will be open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Presidents Day. Tours are limited to four in a group and masks are required.
The museum displays not only military items but colorful community history. The museum won an award from Historic New England for its local flavor. It is home to the Westerly Band, America’s oldest active community band, and its display of antique instruments. The museum also recognizes local people and places, including fire, police and service organizations, and businesses such as Burdick’s, Bob Mearns' men's shop, Carrie’s and Dowers.
The armory is running out of room and is hoping to raise about $185,000 to install HVAC in the lower level to add museum rooms, a museum workshop and a community room.
Currently the armory is looking for more community items. For more information, visit westerlyarmory.com.
— Sun staff
