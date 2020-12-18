WESTERLY — Westerly Community Credit Union will award $4,000 in scholarships to high school seniors graduating this school year.
Applicants must be members of the credit union or the son, daughter or under legal guardianship of a member of the credit union. The deadline for applying for these scholarships is March 12. They will also be sponsoring three high school applicants for consideration of a Cooperative Credit Union scholarship in the amount of $1,500. The application and deadline for this scholarship will be made available in the coming months.
Three college scholarships are offered in the amount of $1,000 each. The Joseph N. Cugini Memorial College Scholarship, Robert M. Bewlay Memorial College Scholarship and Westerly Community Credit Union College Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior attending a two- or four-year college or university.
Two vocational scholarships are offered in the amount of $500 each. The Westerly Community Credit Union Vocational Scholarships will be awarded to two graduating high school seniors who plan to attend a locally recognized vocation credentialed certificate program upon graduation. Examples of credentialed certified programs are listed on the application.
Westerly Community Credit Union scholarship applications are available at westerlyccu.com, at any of their branch locations and at the guidance departments of local high schools. Applications must be submitted to one of Westerly Community Credit Union branch locations by March 12. For more information, call 401-596-7000 or visit westerlyccu.com.
— Sun staff
