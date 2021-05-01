WESTERLY — Westerly Community Credit Union recently hosted its 10th annual CU4Reality Financial Literacy Fair for students from Chariho and Westerly high schools. The fair, which helps students learn the realities of financial choices and budgeting, was held virtually.
The CU4Reality Financial Literacy Fair simulates real-world income potential, spending choices and the inevitable unexpected expenses. Students make career choices and lifestyle decisions as they move through various lifestyle stations such as housing, utilities, transportation, food, loans and credit, and leisure. At the Wheel of Reality, students experienced the unexpected: replacing a water heater, significant car repairs or receiving unexpected income.
By creating personal budgets based on the expected income of their career choice, reserving funds for living expenses and purchases they feel they cannot live without, students experience how easy it is to fall short on money and how to implement budgeting and saving plans learned in the classroom to close the gap.
For more information about the fair, visit westerlyccu.com.
