WESTERLY — Rock Rose, a home at 8 Ocean View Highway, has sold for $3.2 million. RPL Broker Associate Michelle Shevlin represented the buyers as the selling agent in the transaction.
The estate is located in the village of Watch Hill. Set on over 2 acres of wooded, hilly grounds, steps from East Beach, the home was originally built in 1920 for Rhode Island industrialist A.T. Wall and his wife Mary Brooks Wall, whose family co-founded clothing retailer Brooks Brothers.
The property features nine bedrooms spread out over four stories and 5,400 square feet with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.