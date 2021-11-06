WESTERLY — Randall Realtors Compass announced the sale of 8 Oenoke Lane in the Watch Hill Fire District for $2,365,000.
This is the first time the Victorian estate, called The Pink Lady for its pink hue, has been for sale.
The property, which closed on Oct. 22, was listed by Travis Justice in Randall Realtors Compass’ Charlestown office and sold to buyers represented by Sheil Realty Team in Randall Realtors Compass’s South Kingstown office.
The three-story home is situated on a 2.7-acre lot on one of the highest points in Westerly. Built in 1986, the home has nearly 6,000 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, a formal ballroom, and a multi-level master suite. There is a four-season porch off the kitchen overlooking a pool and patio area.
The adjacent three bay garage has 1,700 square feet of parking space, with capacity for six or more vehicles and workspace. An unfinished 1,600-square-foot apartment is over the garage. The house also features a sauna and hot tub.
— Sun staff
