WESTERLY — Members of the public are invited to meet with Smokey Bear, check out old fire engines and other apparatus, and learn about local fire services during the Watch Hill Fire Department's annual Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Night on Wednesday.
The department, which was forced to hold an abbreviated event last year, will once again return to a more interactive open house. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
Watch Hill Fire Chief Bob Peacock said the annual event will include educational fire prevention and fire safety displays. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet with several characters like Smokey Bear and Sparky the Fire Dog, view a wide variety of emergency-response vehicles or simply enjoy refreshments with the Watch Hill firefighters.
In the event of a high turnout, parking will be limited and carpooling is encouraged. For more information, visit www.watchhillfire.com.
— Jason Vallee
