WESTERLY —Washington Trust was named as one of Rhode Island’s Best Places to Work by Providence Business News. This marks the 10th year in a row that Washington Trust has been named to the list, which recognizes the outstanding places of employment throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.
Washington Trust was named within the Enterprise Employer category of Best Places to Work; reserved for employers with 500 or more employees in the region. The selection of the bank was based on its workplace policies and practices, as well as a survey of its employees regarding life at Washington Trust — work environment, morale, benefits and growth opportunities.
Washington Trust will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Sept. 30. For more information, visit pbn.com/event/2020-best-places-to-work/.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.