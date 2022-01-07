MASHANTUCKET — The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Health will host free vaccination clinics at Foxwoods Resort Casino in response to the surge in the omicron variant of the coronoavirus.
The walk-in, no-appointment-needed vaccination clinics are open Tuesdays, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Bingo Hall, with free parking available in the Rainmaker Garage, 350 Trolley Line Blvd.
Vaccination for first dose, second dose and booster will be available to all eligible age groups.
Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Department of Public Health officials have been consistent in urging residents to get vaccinated and to remain fully vaccinated by receiving a booster shot once six months have passed since their first two doses.
The site will be in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures, including social distancing protocols and mandatory face masks. All individuals attending the clinics must always wear a mask and bring their driver’s license or non-driver photo identification card, and a copy of their vaccination card, if applicable. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccination or booster.
For more information, visit Foxwoods.com/vaccine, or call the Department of Public Health at 800-203-1234.
— Sun staff
