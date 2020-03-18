The Massachusetts-based Waldron Charitable Fund has announced that it will make $1 million available to support nonprofit community organizations serving needy children affected by school closures during the COVID-19 crisis. Organizations that serve children ages 12 and under may apply, and grants of between $10,000 to $50,000 will be awarded. Applicants must represent 501(c)(3) organizations; organizations directly affiliated with a school, such as a PTO or local school foundation, are not eligible.
Applications will be available beginning Friday, March 20, at 5 p.m. Organizations are asked to detail their ability to provide critical services quickly to as many underserved children in their local community as possible. To apply, a document, no longer than two pages in PDF form, should be emailed to WaldronFund@gmail.com with the following information: a brief description of the 501(c)(3) organization and what problem it is working to solve; how many children will served, and how quickly; and how the service will be provided while keeping children safe.
Organizations must include a copy of their most recent IRS Form 990 and annual report, if one exists. A duplicate copy should be mailed to Rob Waldron at Curriculum Associates, 153 Rangeway Road, North Billerica, MA 01862.
