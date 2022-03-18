CHARLESTOWN — Victoria Gu filed with the Rhode Island Board of Elections for her exploratory campaign for Rhode Island state representative for House District 36 as a Democrat.
Gu is the daughter of Chinese immigrants who moved to South Kingstown 26 years ago. She graduated from South Kingstown High School and Harvard University. She currently serves as the chair of the Climate Resiliency Commission in Charlestown.
Blake A. Filippi is the incumbent for the district, which includes Charlestown, Block Island and parts of Westerly and South Kingstown.
— Sun staff
