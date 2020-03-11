Vaping and Lung Health lecture at hospital cancelled Mar 11, 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital has cancelled the Vaping and Lung Health lecture that was scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at 3:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaping Lecture Health Hospital Lung Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Thursday forum on coronavirus to take place via Facebook Live Stream Vaping and Lung Health lecture at hospital cancelled PHOTOS: The Full Worm Moon rises over Watch Hill Chariho School Committee cuts surplus to ease the burden on towns Cavalier pushes for Westerly council discussion on proposed plastics bans Westerly man charged with breaking into Bella Vita Blow-Out Bar Bradford man charged with stealing, cashing checks that belonged to neighbor Police: Social media responses led to arrest of man wanted in Walmart electronics theft View More
