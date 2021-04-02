KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island's College of Pharmacy placed first in the Northeast and eighth nationally in postdoctoral residency placement rate in the first phase of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists’ competitive match program.
Forty-four members of the Class of 2021, 79% of those applying, have obtained postdoctoral residencies in the first phase of the program. The placement rate puts the university among the best in the country, well ahead of the 63% national average. Only seven of the 143 colleges of pharmacy in the country had a higher average.
In addition, 10 members of the Class of 2021 obtained fellowships or postdoctoral residencies outside the society’s match program, and 94% of former students from the Class of 2020 obtained second-year postdoctoral residencies, also among the best rate in the country. The two classes are spread out in residencies around the country, in 20 states.
— Sun staff
