KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island's College of Nursing graduate program is ranked 53rd in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The ranking places the program in the top 9% of 597 nursing colleges the publication reviewed. Additionally, the university’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program is now ranked 80th in the nation, placing it in the top 13%. The rankings are an improvement over last year, when the programs were ranked 66th and 86th, respectively.
Both rankings take into account the ratings of academic experts. To collect this data, nursing school deans and deans of graduate studies were asked to rate the academic quality for both master’s and doctorate programs at nursing schools on survey instruments.
“We are committed to educating the best nurses and nurse scientists who are prepared to be leaders in health care, and the improved ranks are a credit to that dedication,” said Barbara Wolfe, dean of the College of Nursing.
“From our dynamic faculty members, dedicated staff and, of course, top-level students, everyone in the URI College of Nursing has played a significant role in this achievement. This only further emboldens all of us in the college to continue making a major impact on health and health care in the community locally, nationally and globally.”
— Sun staff
