WESTERLY — The United Way of Rhode Island has local collection sites for its annual Children’s Book Drive.
The drive runs through Wednesday, May 25, and all books collected benefit Books Are Wings initiatives and summer learning programs statewide.
New and gently used books for children are requested. Books can be dropped off locally at Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., or any Washington Trust branch location.
For more information about the program and additional donation opportunities, visit booksarewings.org/donate-books.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.