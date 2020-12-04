PROVIDENCE — United Way of Rhode Island has issued a request for proposals making available $2 million in grants from its Community Impact Fund. The funding addresses the need to increase support of nonprofits addressing systemic inequity and working to create a more equitable Rhode Island.
Interested organizations must submit a letter of intent by Thursday, Dec. 17, with selected applicants invited to submit a full proposal due Feb. 3, 2021. The application process is available at grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=uwri.
The $2 million available offers both programmatic and operational support to nonprofits addressing the goals in its strategic plan. The pillars of the plan and the leading priorities for this funding opportunity are:
• Achieve United: early childhood literacy; out-of-school time learning programs.
• Advocate United: state and municipal policy and advocacy; research.
• Lift United: housing; workforce development; adult education.
• Invest United: nonprofit capacity building; resilience; diversity.
United Way staff will hold a virtual information session on Monday, Dec. 7, at 3:30 p.m., including an overview and walkthrough of the application and review process, and Q&A. Registration is available at uwri.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvdO-ppz8uGNfgRz-T3fBvPylDNnIUTMSB.
Additionally, United Way will hold a series of virtual office hours via Zoom throughout December. Sessions will feature group and one-on-one discussions. A schedule and registration form can be found at uwri.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYuf-mgqz0vE9QvzLXBIDbaqHUMgCx6gkhy.
The grant period will begin March 2021 and end February 2023. Up to $75,000 is available for individual programs; up to $50,000 is offered in general support grants. A subsequent three-year grant opportunity will be announced in 2022, taking into account evolving community needs over the next two years.
— Sun staff
