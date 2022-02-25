PROVIDENCE — United Way of Rhode Island will begin its free Equity Challenge 2022 on Monday.
Residents may sign up for the self-guided learning challenge to help build equity and find united solutions that address the root causes of inequity in Rhode Island.
By signing up for the challenge, participants will receive an email each weekday for three weeks with resources, reflection questions, and actions to take to help create a more equitable Rhode Island. Participants are encouraged to spend about 15 minutes each day learning about a different topic by watching, reading, reflecting or taking action.
The challenge’s three distinct themes are "The Basics," "Deepening Our Understanding," and "Equity in Rhode Island."
To register for the challenge, visit unitedwayri.org. For more information, contact Janice Pothier-Pac at janice.pothierpac@unitedwayri.org, or 401-444-0634.
