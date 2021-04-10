STONINGTON — Sandy Point Island beach passes are available for purchase from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service online at rhodeislandpermits.recaccess.com.
The beach passes are no longer available through the Stonington Community Center. All beach passes must be purchased through the new website beginning this year.
A Sandy Point Island beach pass is required for all individuals age 18 and older visiting the island beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day. The fees for the beach passes are $25 for an individual season pass; $15 for a senior citizen season pass; and $10 for a daily pass. The senior discount is for those 62 years and older. For a family wishing to purchase beach passes, only adults age 18 and over will need an individual season or daily pass.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service manages Sandy Point Island in collaboration the Avalonia Land Conservancy. The fees collected will go back into management of the island, in addition to paying for administration of the fee program. The goal is to manage the island for migrating shorebirds, while maintaining its availability to the public for passive recreation and observation of the wildlife the service aims to protect.
For more information about the management of Sandy Point Island or purchasing beach passes, call 401-364-9124.
