WESTERLY — Ruth Tureckova of Westerly has been named executive director of the Frank Olean Center by its board of directors. Tureckova will lead the center’s team in providing support and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Tureckova has been a professional fundraiser and educator for more than 20 years, working with local nonprofit organizations as executive director of Literacy Volunteers of Washington County and as a fundraiser with the Westerly Hospital Foundation.
“I’m honored to be joining such a wonderful group of people who are devoted to helping our participants pursue lives filled with meaning,” Tureckova said in the announcement. “‘Their Lives, Their Dreams, Our Mission’ is not just a tagline. It is a guiding force behind the work of the Frank Olean Center every day! I want to thank our community partners, local businesses and nonprofits who provide meaningful work and volunteer opportunities which give our participants a crucial sense of belonging.”
On Friday, April 23, the center will hold a Virtual Trivia Night fundraiser, its first fundraiser in over a year. Information about the event can be found at oleancenter.org.
— Sun staff
