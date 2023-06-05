CAMERON CONWAY, Wheeler, Golf, junior; Conway earned medalist honors after shooting 37 in a match with Stonington. Wheeler beat the Bears avenging its only loss of the season to move to 18-1.

JOSH MOONEY, Stonington, Boys Track, Mooney, Senior; Mooney broke the ECC championship meet record in the 300 hurdles as he also finished first in the 110 hurdles and javelin. The 300 hurdles record was 25 years old.

MICHAEL POOLE, Westerly, Baseball, Sophomore; Poole threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 1-0 win against Woonsocket. Poole’s counterpart, Woonsocket’s Jaden Violette, also tossed a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. It was Poole’s first no-hitter in high school.

ELI SPOSATO, Chariho, Boys Track, Junior; Sposato became the first athlete in school history to run the 400 in less than 50 seconds. Sposato won the event at the Hendricken Invitational in 49.97 improving his own school record.

