Tri-County Community Action Agency’s LiHEAP program provides assistance to individuals and families in need of help with their fuel bills. Homeowners and renters may apply for heating assistance and weatherization services.
The program’s location at 34 Pond St. serves the towns of Westerly, Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, Exeter, Narragansett, New Shoreham, North Kingston, South Kingstown and West Greenwich.
Income guidelines for eligibility change yearly. To schedule an appointment to apply for aid or for more information, call 401-515-2432.
— Sun staff
