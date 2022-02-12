CHARLESTOWN — The South County Tourism Council has partnered with Hauser Chocolatier of Westerly for a “Golden Ticket Getaway” contest.
Hauser created delicious milk chocolate bars with a specially designed wrapper, some of which contain winning tickets. The bars are $5 each and the proceeds will benefit the South County Habitat for Humanity.
Inside three of the bars are winning golden tickets good for a two-night stay at Margin Street Inn or Shelter Harbor Inn in Westerly, or The Break Hotel in Narragansett. Inside five of the bars are winning silver tickets good for a South County experience for two and 22 bronze tickets are for gift cards to a South County restaurant or café.
Bars can be purchased at: in Westerly, Hauser Chocolatier, Tom Harvey Road; and Dunn's Corners Market, 5 Langworthy Road; in Charlestown, at Charlestown Mini Super, 4071 Old Post Road; South County Habitat for Humanity Restore, 1555 Shannock Road; and South County Tourism Council, 4160 Old Post Road; in Mystic, at Kitch Mystic in Olde Mistick Village; and in Exeter, at Sophie’s Brewhouse, 699 South County Trail. In addition, they may be ordered ahead and picked up curbside at South County Tourism Council by emailing lbishop@southcountyri.com.
Winners should contact South County Tourism Council at 401-789-4422 to claim their prizes. For more information, visit SouthCountyRI.com.
— Sun staff
