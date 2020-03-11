STONINGTON — The public town hall forum that was to be held by Sen. Heather Somers at the Stonington Community Center on Thursday, March 12, at 6:30 has been cancelled. It has been rescheduled as a Facebook Live Stream event at 1 p.m. on Thursday, at facebook.com/SenatorSomers.
The forum will also include Dr. Kevin Torres, associate chief medical officer of Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Dr. Alin Bortin, infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Mark Somers, chief of cardiology at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. The health care experts will take residents’ questions via Facebook.
