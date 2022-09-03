PAWCATUCK — The Pollinator Team of the United Congregational Church of Westerly, UCC, and the Eastern Connecticut Conservation District will present a workshop on "The Benefits of Vegetated Buffer Gardens" on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m., at the church, 9 Castle Hill Road.
Funded by a grant from the Long Island Sound Futures Fund, the free workshop will be presented by Juliana Barrett and Maura Robie. Barrett is on the staff at the University of Connecticut's Sea Grant College Program and the Department of Extension. Robie is the natural resources specialist with the Eastern Connecticut Conservation District.
The Pollinator Team of UCC Westerly is responsible for the dreaming, designing and installation over several years of the extensive pollinator gardens on the church’s multi-acre property. The grounds also feature undisturbed natural habitat.
Registration for the workshop is requested, but not required. To register, email uccwesterly@gmail.com or call 860-599-1226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.