As work begins on the traffic roundabout to be installed on Route 138 in Richmond, a look back at the history of traffic circles in South County seems to be in order.
First, let’s establish that the roundabout — a defined traffic circle that was adopted from similar structures in the United Kingdom — is not a rotary.
Roundabouts feature more defined lanes and calming devices such as raised crosswalk islands, requiring vehicles to slow down as they merge.
Driving through a rotary, on the other hand, is like being tossed into the spin cycle of a clothes dryer. Round and round you go, praying that you find the right lane to take your exit.
You can still find rotaries in some parts of New England, including Concord, Mass., and Brattleboro, Vt., although they may have been modified to make them easier to negotiate.
I travel often to visit a friend in Worcester, Mass., where the once terrifying Kelly Square — where seven streets intersect — has been significantly improved by roundabout retrofitting.
North Stonington still has its rotary at routes 184 and 2, but Connecticut has been installing roundabouts across the state, including a controversial proposal to add them on Route 82 in Norwich.
Rhode Island maintains the Dillon Rotary in Narragansett and a small traffic circle in Jerusalem, but for the most part its high-speed rotaries are a thing of the past.
Gone are the Cranston (Wickford) Rotary, at routes 102 and 2 near present-day Route 4 in North Kingstown; its cousin at routes 2 and 102 in Exeter, near what is now Back Forty restaurant; and the rotary at routes 138 and 2 in South Kingstown. All were demolished in the 1980s in favor of traffic signals, as the Federal Highway Administration pushed to eliminate rotaries because of their high accident rates.
But when rotaries began to be popular in the 1930s, they were hailed as the latest in traffic safety innovation.
Writing on Nov. 15, 1931, an anonymous reader of the Providence Journal wrote, “One cannot commend too strongly the placing of the rotaries in the construction of the new South County Trail and some of the other roads leading into it.” The rotary, this reader opined, is “a safety measure of the greatest value” because it forces drivers to slow down.
This may have been the ideal, but the South County rotaries were the site of accidents almost immediately, including motorists crashing into raised mounds of dirt before construction was finished.
Some of these accidents were serious, even fatal. Drivers who had been imbibing seemed to have particular difficulty negotiating the design.
Traffic engineers know a lot more about highway safety than they did in the 1930s, and the roundabout is designed to channel traffic slowly and safely through the circle.
Unlike rotaries, roundabouts have been proven to cut down on the number and severity of accidents, according to Charles St. Martin, the state Department of Transportation’s chief public affairs officer.
Which brings us to Richmond’s project. The pie-shaped intersection near the elementary school and the Town Hall is a maze of entrances and exits, with three possible ways to enter Route 138. The area has been the site of more than one fatal accident.
The situation now is confounding: northbound motorists on Route 112 can enter Route 138 at Richmond Townhouse Road (next to town hall) or at two entrances next to the Bell School Museum.
Merging onto Route 138 is not for the faint of heart. Drivers seem to have preferences for which angle is more advantageous. Richmond Townhouse Road provides the longest sight line. Some drivers use the jog next to the museum to get ahead of the vehicle they’ve been following.
The $6.5 million project will reconfigure traffic so that northbound motorists on Route 112 can only enter Route 138 at the rotary, which will be located between Richmond Townhouse Road and Carolina Nooseneck Road. Eastbound traffic on Route 138 will still be able to take a right exit onto Route 112 near Bell School, before the rotary.
The work is scheduled to take two construction seasons, finishing in late 2024, according to St. Martin.
After working on the town’s water lines, contractor Cardi Corp. has begun widening the area at the intersection of Route 138, Carolina Nooseneck Road and Richmond Townhouse Road.
The work is taking place during the daytime and lanes may be shifted as necessary, St. Martin said.
But fear not: the project will shut down completely this week during the Washington County Fair.
Betty J. Cotter teaches journalism at the University of Rhode Island and can be reached at bettycotter1960@gmail.com.
